Because you definitely want to watch Henry Cavill build a gaming PC Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Henry Cavill knows exactly how you imagine him: bulging muscles, epic chin, movie star grin, sitting alone in his man-cave playing PC games all day because that’s what he told GQ he likes to do best.



Yes, your Witcher (and Superman) is an avid PC gamer, and today he’s taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to prove it to fans by fulfilling last year’s promise to build his own custom gaming PC in the most seductive way a chiseled man without a proper cinematographer can.



OH GOD, THE MUSIC:





View this post on Instagram



This kind of material isn't for everyone....viewer discretion is advised. You may see a lot of parts that you haven't seen before. #PC #AllTheParts #AllNightLong



