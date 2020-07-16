Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Because you definitely want to watch Henry Cavill build a gaming PC

The Verge Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Because you definitely want to watch Henry Cavill build a gaming PCHenry Cavill knows exactly how you imagine him: bulging muscles, epic chin, movie star grin, sitting alone in his man-cave playing PC games all day because that’s what he told GQ he likes to do best.

Yes, your Witcher (and Superman) is an avid PC gamer, and today he’s taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to prove it to fans by fulfilling last year’s promise to build his own custom gaming PC in the most seductive way a chiseled man without a proper cinematographer can.

OH GOD, THE MUSIC:


View this post on Instagram

This kind of material isn't for everyone....viewer discretion is advised. You may see a lot of parts that you haven't seen before. #PC #AllTheParts #AllNightLong

A post shared by Henry...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Henry Cavill hopes to play Superman for 'years to come' [Video]

Henry Cavill hopes to play Superman for 'years to come'

The 37-year-old actor has played the superhero in 'Man of Steel,' 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Henry Cavill Hopes to Play Superman for 'Years to Come' [Video]

Henry Cavill Hopes to Play Superman for 'Years to Come'

Henry Cavill Hopes to Play Superman for 'Years to Come' The 37-year-old actor has played the superhero in 'Man of Steel,' 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League.' Cavill, who was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published
Henry Cavill hopes to play Superman 'for years to come' [Video]

Henry Cavill hopes to play Superman 'for years to come'

Henry Cavill has admitted he is hoping he'll get the chance to play Superman for as long as possible.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this