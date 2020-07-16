Lawmakers are demanding answers from Twitter about the massive hack that took over accounts including Kim Kardashian and Bill Gates (TWTR)
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () · State and federal lawmakers are asking Twitter to explain what led to the massive hack Wednesday that compromised prominent accounts including Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, and Bill Gates.
· The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Thursday asking Twitter to brief...
Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & others were hacked by scammers on 15 July. The handles sent out tweets with an address linked to an apparent Bitcoin scam. The tweets promised to double the money sent by anyone within 30 minutes. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye West, Uber &...
The extraordinary hacking spree that hit Twitter on Wednesday, leading it to briefly muzzle some of its most widely followed accounts, is drawing questions about the platform's security and resilience..