Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lawmakers are demanding answers from Twitter about the massive hack that took over accounts including Kim Kardashian and Bill Gates (TWTR)

Business Insider Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Lawmakers are demanding answers from Twitter about the massive hack that took over accounts including Kim Kardashian and Bill Gates (TWTR)· State and federal lawmakers are asking Twitter to explain what led to the massive hack Wednesday that compromised prominent accounts including Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, and Bill Gates.
· The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Thursday asking Twitter to brief...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Why Gates, Musk & others' accounts were hacked in Bitcoin scam

Why Gates, Musk & others' accounts were hacked in Bitcoin scam 02:38

 Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & others were hacked by scammers on 15 July. The handles sent out tweets with an address linked to an apparent Bitcoin scam. The tweets promised to double the money sent by anyone within 30 minutes. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye West, Uber &...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Twitter hacking spree alarms security experts [Video]

Twitter hacking spree alarms security experts

The extraordinary hacking spree that hit Twitter on Wednesday, leading it to briefly muzzle some of its most widely followed accounts, is drawing questions about the platform's security and resilience..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published
Expert on Twitter hack: It was 'highly' effective [Video]

Expert on Twitter hack: It was 'highly' effective

The Twitter account of major companies and individuals have been hacked to promote a bit-coin scam. The accounts include former Vice President Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Apple, and Bill Gates. Twitter is..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:45Published
Hackers Attack High Profile Accounts On Twitter [Video]

Hackers Attack High Profile Accounts On Twitter

A massive Twitter hack affected the accounts of some of the world's richest and most influential politicians, celebrities, tech moguls and companies.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Gov. Cuomo says New York will launch a 'full investigation' into the Twitter hack that compromised accounts belonging to Obama, Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, and more (TWTR)

Gov. Cuomo says New York will launch a 'full investigation' into the Twitter hack that compromised accounts belonging to Obama, Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, and more (TWTR) · New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state will launch an investigation into the Twitter hack that compromised dozens of prominent accounts Wednesday. ·...
Business Insider

Twitter saw $1.3 billion in market value wiped out after a massive hack targeted Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, and other prominent accounts (TWTR)

Twitter saw $1.3 billion in market value wiped out after a massive hack targeted Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, and other prominent accounts (TWTR) · Twitter's market value took a hit after a colossal hack compromised the accounts of politicians and tech leaders including Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Jeff...
Business Insider


Tweets about this