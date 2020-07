Netflix names content chief Ted Sarandos as co-CEO with Reed Hastings Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Netflix's content chief Ted Sarandos has been named co-CEO with Reed Hastings, the company announced on Thursday.

· Sarandos was also elected to the board of directors and will remain in his role as chief content officer.

