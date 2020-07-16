iPhone 11 falls under $500 at Xfinity Mobile + $200 off other models Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Xfinity Mobile is offering new customers or those who add a new line *$200 off* any iPhone. This makes the iPhone 11 *$20.83* per month, which comes out to just shy of *$500* after your 2-years of payments is complete. *Note: *Activation fees may apply. Normally $699, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve seen in a while and is the lowest available. Apple’s iPhone 11 is a great device that includes the same processor as the 11 Pro/Max, both an ultrawide and standard lens, FaceID, minimum 64GB of storage, and much more. Plus, iPhone 11 offers wireless charging and built-in water resistance too. Shop every iPhone on sale at Xfinity Mobile here.



more…



