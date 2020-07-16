Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

While Mark Zuckerberg interviewed Anthony Fauci on Facebook, some users posted comments spreading vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories (FB)

Business Insider Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
While Mark Zuckerberg interviewed Anthony Fauci on Facebook, some users posted comments spreading vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories (FB)· *Mark Zuckerberg interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci on Facebook Live about the pandemic on Thursday.*
· *But as they spoke, some users posted comments that spread conspiracy theories about coronavirus and falsely claimed vaccines are dangerous.*
· *The incident highlights how Facebook's open platform can contribute to the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Facebook Messenger Offers Screen Sharing

Facebook Messenger Offers Screen Sharing 00:26

 Facebook Messenger Offers Screen Sharing

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles [Video]

Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles

From India charting over 3 lakh tests in one day, to Air India announcing an end to work-from-home with only a few exceptions - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Kannada actor..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:57Published
Vaccine possible by the end of the year: Fauci [Video]

Vaccine possible by the end of the year: Fauci

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Monday said he was "cautiously optimistic" that by the end of the year there would be at least one vaccine for the coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published
Trump Administration is Reportedly Out to Smear Dr. Anthony Fauci for Early Comments on Coronavirus [Video]

Trump Administration is Reportedly Out to Smear Dr. Anthony Fauci for Early Comments on Coronavirus

The Trump administration is reportedly out to undermine and discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci, as he continues to point out the U.S.’s failure to contain the coronavirus within the country. Veuer’s..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:29Published

Tweets about this