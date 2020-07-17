Global  
 

Mark Zuckerberg called the Trump administration's response to COVID-19 'really disappointing' in a Facebook interview with Anthony Fauci (FB)

Business Insider Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Mark Zuckerberg called the Trump administration's response to COVID-19 'really disappointing' in a Facebook interview with Anthony Fauci (FB)· *Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the Trump administration's response to the pandemic is "very disappointing."*
· *Zuckerberg called out the US's failure to ramp up COVID-19 testing, as well as the White House's attacks on its scientists.*
· *He made the remarks in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci that was livestreamed...
