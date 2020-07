You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The beautiful and colorful underwater paradise of Papua New Guinea



Papua New Guinea is one of the world's top ten scuba diving destinations, and for very good reason. The colours and beauty of this underwater paradise are spectacular. The animal life is strange.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:10 Published on June 5, 2020

Related news from verified sources Alert: Strong earthquake shakes near Papua New Guinea, U.S. agency says a hazardous tsunami is possible on coast near epicenter CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Strong earthquake shakes near Papua New Guinea, U.S. agency says a hazardous tsunami is possible on coast near epicenter.

SeattlePI.com 5 minutes ago





Tweets about this