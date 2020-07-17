After TikTok Ban In India, US Congress Urges Donald Trump To Follow Suit
Friday, 17 July 2020 () Over 25 US Congress members have sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to take “decisive action” against Tiktok. The letter, dated July 15, asks the US President to follow India’s lead and ban TikTok from the country to protect user privacy and safety. Previously, India banned many Chinese apps, claiming that the […]
The post After TikTok Ban In India, US Congress Urges Donald Trump To Follow Suit appeared first on Fossbytes.
Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican who represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District, joined 24 of his Republican colleagues in sending a letter expressing support for the Trump Administration's efforts to..
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:29Published