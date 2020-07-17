After TikTok Ban In India, US Congress Urges Donald Trump To Follow Suit

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rep. Ken Buck Co-Signs Letter To Trump Administration Supporting TikTok Ban In The U.S.



Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican who represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District, joined 24 of his Republican colleagues in sending a letter expressing support for the Trump Administration's efforts to.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:29 Published 12 hours ago Is TikTok Dangerous?



There’s a push in Washington to ban use of the popular app TikTok in the U.S. This comes as the Trump administration cites national security concerns for the app’s association with China. But is it.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:15 Published 1 day ago Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China's Covid 'cover-up' and Huawei



US President Donald Trump signed a legislation to impose sanctions on China in response to its interference with Hong Kong’s autonomy. Trump also added that he signed an executive order ending the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:34 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this