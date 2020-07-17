Global  
 

After TikTok Ban In India, US Congress Urges Donald Trump To Follow Suit

Fossbytes Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Over 25 US Congress members have sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to take “decisive action” against Tiktok. The letter, dated July 15, asks the US President to follow India’s lead and ban TikTok from the country to protect user privacy and safety. Previously, India banned many Chinese apps, claiming that the […]

The post After TikTok Ban In India, US Congress Urges Donald Trump To Follow Suit appeared first on Fossbytes.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself'

Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself' 00:47

 U.S. President Donald Trump said that he was responsible for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network from the end of 2027.

