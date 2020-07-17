Global  
 

Here’s a first look at the new emoji arriving in iOS and Android later this year

The Verge Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Here’s a first look at the new emoji arriving in iOS and Android later this yearGoogle’s new designs include an all new polar bear emoji and a redesigned turtle. | Image: Google

To mark World Emoji Day today, we’re getting our first official look at some of the new emoji that are coming to smartphones later this year. Emojipedia has compiled some of the emoji designs coming to iOS and Android, and 9to5Google has some additional details on the designs coming to Android specifically.

Below you can see Apple’s take on some of the new emoji: a ninja, an all-gender sign, a coin (which has “The Crazy Ones” embossed on the top, a sneaky reference to Apple’s famous “Think Different” ads), bubble tea, a dodo, and a piñata. There’s also a pair of lungs, as well as an emoji which Unicode has called an “anatomical heart” to differentiate it from the traditional heart emoji.

