An ode to Ghost of Tsushima’s katana Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Ghost of Tsushima is a game with many facets: a gorgeous open-world adventure, a Kurosawa-inspired samurai tale, and so many side quests where you hear people talk to you while you walk toward an objective. But while Ghost of Tsushima has its pros and cons, it does nail one thing: samurai warrior Jin Sakai’s katana. It’s the best video game sword in recent memory.



From the moment you start Ghost of Tsushima, the game impresses on you that Jin is an elite warrior, one who has been studying for years to hone his skill at wielding his family blade (officially called “the Sakai Storm”). And that’s clear from the moment you draw your sword. Jin’s blade is whip-fast, cutting through foes effortlessly and parrying blows with ease. He’s so fast,... Ghost of Tsushima is a game with many facets: a gorgeous open-world adventure, a Kurosawa-inspired samurai tale, and so many side quests where you hear people talk to you while you walk toward an objective. But while Ghost of Tsushima has its pros and cons, it does nail one thing: samurai warrior Jin Sakai’s katana. It’s the best video game sword in recent memory.From the moment you start Ghost of Tsushima, the game impresses on you that Jin is an elite warrior, one who has been studying for years to hone his skill at wielding his family blade (officially called “the Sakai Storm”). And that’s clear from the moment you draw your sword. Jin’s blade is whip-fast, cutting through foes effortlessly and parrying blows with ease. He’s so fast,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources You'll need some real space to play 'Ghost of Tsushima'



'Ghost of Tsushima' is almost here and we already know how much space we'll need on our hard drive. What's your heaviest game on the PS4? Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 02:28 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this