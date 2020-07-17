How to change the display name attached to your Microsoft Outlook email address Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

· To change the display name of your Outlook email address, you need to access Outlook's Account Settings.

· Microsoft Outlook allows you to change how the name associated with your email address displays to your contacts and email recipients.

· *Visit Business Insider's Tech Reference library for more stories**.*



When... · To change the display name of your Outlook email address, you need to access Outlook's Account Settings.· Microsoft Outlook allows you to change how the name associated with your email address displays to your contacts and email recipients.· *Visit Business Insider's Tech Reference library for more stories**.*When 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Professor suspended after asking Vietnamese student to ‘anglicize’ her name



A professor in Oakland, Calif. is facing backlash after his email exchange with a Laney College student leaked online.In the exchange, Professor Matthew Hubbard asks a Vietnamese student to.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:01 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this