What is a VPN? How a Virtual Private Network can help protect your privacy online
Friday, 17 July 2020 () **
· *A Virtual Private Network (VPN) lets you connect to the internet through a secure server that makes your online activity difficult to trace.*
· *VPNs are commonly used to protect privacy and allow people to work securely and remotely.*
· *When you use a VPN, you can also access foreign websites and content by...
Mozilla's VPN service has been officially launched and is now available for Windows and Android in six countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, and the UK, the company announced today. According to The Verge, the service is available for 4.99 USD a month, and, like other VPNs, it is designed to...