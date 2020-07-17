Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What is a VPN? How a Virtual Private Network can help protect your privacy online

Business Insider Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
What is a VPN? How a Virtual Private Network can help protect your privacy online**

· *A Virtual Private Network (VPN) lets you connect to the internet through a secure server that makes your online activity difficult to trace.*
· *VPNs are commonly used to protect privacy and allow people to work securely and remotely.*
· *When you use a VPN, you can also access foreign websites and content by...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Mozilla's VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android

Mozilla's VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android 01:10

 Mozilla's VPN service has been officially launched and is now available for Windows and Android in six countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, and the UK, the company announced today. According to The Verge, the service is available for 4.99 USD a month, and, like other VPNs, it is designed to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What Is An IP, And Do You Really Need It? [Video]

What Is An IP, And Do You Really Need It?

An IP address is also known as an Internet Protocol address. According to Business Insider, It's a short code that identifies your computer or device when you go online. While it doesn't carry any..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this