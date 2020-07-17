A tech CEO was found dismembered in his Manhattan condo, and his personal assistant was just arrested as the suspected murderer according to a new report Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

· On Tuesday, the body of 33-year-old tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh was found in his Manhattan home.

· His head and limbs were removed, the New York Police Department told Business Insider, and an electric saw was found near the body. An NYPD spokesperson earlier this week said it, "looks like a professional job."

· On... · On Tuesday, the body of 33-year-old tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh was found in his Manhattan home.· His head and limbs were removed, the New York Police Department told Business Insider, and an electric saw was found near the body. An NYPD spokesperson earlier this week said it, "looks like a professional job."· On 👓 View full article

