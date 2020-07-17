Global  
 

A tech CEO was found dismembered in his Manhattan condo, and his personal assistant was just arrested as the suspected murderer according to a new report

Business Insider Friday, 17 July 2020
A tech CEO was found dismembered in his Manhattan condo, and his personal assistant was just arrested as the suspected murderer according to a new report· On Tuesday, the body of 33-year-old tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh was found in his Manhattan home.
· His head and limbs were removed, the New York Police Department told Business Insider, and an electric saw was found near the body. An NYPD spokesperson earlier this week said it, "looks like a professional job."
· On...
Reuters - Politics
News video: Tech CEO found dismembered in NYC apartment -media

Tech CEO found dismembered in NYC apartment -media 01:50

 A technology entrepreneur who founded Nigeria's Gokada ride-hailing app was found decapitated and dismembered in a luxury New York apartment with a power saw plugged in nearby, New York media reported. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

