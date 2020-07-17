|
Review: LEGO Droid Commander set proves Star Wars and STEAM are a perfect fit
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
With the kids out of school for the summer, and classes being up in the air for the fall, today we’re turning our attention to LEGO’s Star Wars coding kit to see just how educational the Droid Commander set can be. With smartphone and tablet-enabled experiences, this 1,200-piece build has you assemble R2-D2 and other iconic droids from a galaxy far, far away. Head below for our full hands-on review of the LEGO Droid Commander set.
more…
The post Review: LEGO Droid Commander set proves Star Wars and STEAM are a perfect fit appeared first on 9to5Toys.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this