Google will ban ads from coronavirus conspiracy pages

Google will ban ads promoting coronavirus conspiracy theories, remove ads from pages that promote these theories, and demonetize entire sites that frequently violate the policy starting on August 18th. CNBC reported the news earlier today, noting that it supplements an existing ban on monetizing harmful medical misinformation.



A Google spokesperson confirmed that the new policy will cover pages contradicting an "authoritative scientific consensus" on the coronavirus pandemic. While Google already demonetizes false health claims, it will soon do the same for false claims about the virus's origins, for example. The policy won't apply to pages debunking or reporting on the existence of these theories, and it doesn't apply to...

