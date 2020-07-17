Global  
 

Face mask gaiters for just $11 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $16)

9to5Toys Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Self Pro (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Face Mask Gaiter for *$11.04* in the color Gray. Regularly priced at $16, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This face mask gaiter features 4-way stretch for added comfort and is highly breathable. It also easily covers your neck, mouth and nose for great protection. Both men and women can wear this style and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars with over 2,100 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more information about the mask and be sure to check out our guide to the best face masks from athleticwear brands for working out.

The post Face mask gaiters for just $11 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $16) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Face coverings: What you need to know

Face coverings: What you need to know 02:20

 After weeks of mixed messages, the Government has announced it will soon be mandatory to wear a face covering in supermarkets and other shops in England.Here is what you need to know about the new rules.

Coimbatore goldsmith designs face mask made of gold worth Rs 2.75 lakh [Video]

Coimbatore goldsmith designs face mask made of gold worth Rs 2.75 lakh

As protective face masks have become a part of daily life due to coronavirus pandemic, now masks made of gold and silver are gaining popularity. A Coimbatore-based goldsmith, Radhakrishnan Sundaram..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:38Published
Las Vegas man argues with store manager over wearing a mask before medical expert steps in [Video]

Las Vegas man argues with store manager over wearing a mask before medical expert steps in

A man shopping without a mask at a Las Vegas Sprouts grocery store caused a scene after being told to 'wear a mask or leave' by management. The clip, filmed on July 11 shows the man shouting at the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:57Published
Mayor, Tucson City Council to hold citywide free face mask distribution event [Video]

Mayor, Tucson City Council to hold citywide free face mask distribution event

Mayor Regina Romero and Tucson City Council are planning to hold a citywide free mask distribution event Saturday, July 18.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:30Published

