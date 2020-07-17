|
A $50 discount brings HP’s 14-inch Chromebook to a 2020 low of $199
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the HP 14-inch Chromebook for* $199 shipped*. Down from $249, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount and marks a new 2020 low on this model. Centered around a 14-inch display, this Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard solid-state storage. It boasts over 9-hours of battery life per charge and features two built-in USB-C ports. There’s also a pair of USB 3.0 ports for connecting legacy devices, as well. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.
