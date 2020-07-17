Global  
 

Daily Crunch: More details emerge in Twitter hack

TechCrunch Friday, 17 July 2020
Fallout continues from this week’s big Twitter hack, podcaster Harry Stebbings launches a small VC fund and robots help with sorting the mail. Here’s your Daily Crunch for July 17, 2020. The big story: More details emerge in Twitter hack As we recapped in yesterday’s newsletter, a number of high-profile Twitter accounts were hacked earlier […]
News video: Late Night Takes On Twitter Hack

Late Night Takes On Twitter Hack 01:15

 Late Night hosts joked about a major Twitter hacked that went after politicians and celebrities.

