Daily Crunch: More details emerge in Twitter hack

Friday, 17 July 2020 () Fallout continues from this week’s big Twitter hack, podcaster Harry Stebbings launches a small VC fund and robots help with sorting the mail. Here’s your Daily Crunch for July 17, 2020. The big story: More details emerge in Twitter hack As we recapped in yesterday’s newsletter, a number of high-profile Twitter accounts were hacked earlier […]
Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam On Wednesday, dozens of public figures' Twitter accounts displayed messages urging fans to send them Bitcoin and receive..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:02Published
Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & others were hacked by scammers on 15 July. The handles sent out tweets with an address linked to an apparent Bitcoin scam. The tweets promised to..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:38Published