Save up to 30% on Hot Wheels track kits + id cars from $2.50, today only

9to5Toys Saturday, 18 July 2020
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Mattel Hot Wheels vehicles and playsets with up to *30% off* priced from *$2.50 Prime shipped*. One of our favorite products on sale is the Disney Pixar Cars XRS Drag Racing Kit for *$13.89*, which regularly fetches around $20 there. If your young one is a huge Cars fan, this track is the perfect purchase for them. There are multiple ways to play with one or two cars. Plus, they can race the track flat or brave the stunt jump over a cactus. Included with the kit is the XRS Lightning McQueen vehicle so they can start playing immediately. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head on over to Amazon to view every item on sale.

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: AAA Trying To Increase Awareness About Risks Of Leaving Children In Hot Cars

AAA Trying To Increase Awareness About Risks Of Leaving Children In Hot Cars 01:14

 On a hot day, cars can pose a unique threat.

