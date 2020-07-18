GitHub, the world's largest open-source software site, just had mounds of data stored in the permafrost chamber of an old coal mine deep in an Arctic mountain for 1,000 years
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () · GitHub just stored a full archive of all current public repository data in a frozen Norwegian mountain.
· Dubbed the GitHub Arctic Code Vault, the project was designed "to preserve open-source software for future generations" for the next 1,000 years.
· Similar to how you'd back up a disk drive, GitHub is archiving all of...