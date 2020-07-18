GitHub, the world's largest open-source software site, just had mounds of data stored in the permafrost chamber of an old coal mine deep in an Arctic mountain for 1,000 years Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

· GitHub just stored a full archive of all current public repository data in a frozen Norwegian mountain.

· Dubbed the GitHub Arctic Code Vault, the project was designed "to preserve open-source software for future generations" for the next 1,000 years.

· Similar to how you'd back up a disk drive, GitHub is archiving all of...

