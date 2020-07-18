Global  
 

GitHub, the world's largest open-source software site, just had mounds of data stored in the permafrost chamber of an old coal mine deep in an Arctic mountain for 1,000 years

Business Insider Saturday, 18 July 2020
GitHub, the world's largest open-source software site, just had mounds of data stored in the permafrost chamber of an old coal mine deep in an Arctic mountain for 1,000 years· GitHub just stored a full archive of all current public repository data in a frozen Norwegian mountain.
· Dubbed the GitHub Arctic Code Vault, the project was designed "to preserve open-source software for future generations" for the next 1,000 years.
· Similar to how you'd back up a disk drive, GitHub is archiving all of...
