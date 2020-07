Podcast of the Week: Treasure Island 2000 Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Kid focused podcasts are a fun way to pass the time during summer travel, and one of my favorite new ones is Treasure Island 2020. Sam Payne, a host at BYUradio and producer of the show, called it a “reimagining” of Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1883 “Treasure Island.” more…



The post Podcast of the Week: Treasure Island 2000 appeared first on 9to5Mac.

