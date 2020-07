Kanye West shared an image of his face carved into Mount Rushmore as he preps his 2020 candidacy Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

· Kanye West announced July 4 he intended to run for president, and confusion has since followed whether he actually intends to run or not.

· This week, West's campaign team filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and qualified to appear on the November presidential ballot in one state thus far: Oklahoma.

· West... · Kanye West announced July 4 he intended to run for president, and confusion has since followed whether he actually intends to run or not.· This week, West's campaign team filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and qualified to appear on the November presidential ballot in one state thus far: Oklahoma.· West 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this