Apple dedicates Apple․com homepage to late congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis
Sunday, 19 July 2020 () Apple has updated the homepage for Apple․com this weekend to honor Congressman John Lewis, who passed away on Friday at 80-years-old. Apple’s new homepage foregoes all product promotion, instead showing a picture of Congressman Lewis alongside one of his quotes.
more…
The post Apple dedicates Apple․com homepage to late congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis appeared first on 9to5Mac.
John Robert Lewis has died after a six-month battle with cancer, according to a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Lewis is the son of sharecroppers. He survived a brutal beating by police during a landmark 1965 march in Selma, Alabama. He became a figure of the civil rights movement and a...