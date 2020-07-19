Echo Plus delivers Alexa and a ZigBee hub for $40 (Orig. $150) Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

For a limited time, Woot offers the first-generation Echo Plus Smart Speaker for *$39.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $150 and we’ve seen it as low as $100 at Amazon. Today’s deal is a match of the best price we’ve tracked. Echo Plus is an upgrade to the original Echo smart speaker with the notable inclusion of a built-in ZigBee smart hub, which lets you connect a wide range of smart home products, such as Philips Hue, GE, and Yale. In addition, you’ll be able to play music, call up Alexa, and more all from this sleek smart speaker. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 4,600 Amazon reviewers.



