VPNs With “Zero Log” Policy Leak 1.2 TB Data Of Millions Of Users
Monday, 20 July 2020 () A total of seven VPNs that claim “no log” policy on their websites have exposed user data amounting to 1.2 TB, according to a report from Comparitech and further investigation from vpnMentor. According to the initial report, China-based UFO VPN leaked close to 894GB of data, despite having a no-logging policy. The exposed data includes […]
Earlier this week, critical data on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website vanished without a trace.
According to HuffPost, the data concerned the availability of ICU and hospital beds around the country.
The policy change also had an immediate impact on independent researchers...
The blockchain initiative set up by Comcast's FreeWheel to help advertisers go around third-party tech platforms to develop insights is ready for prime-time. Blockgraph, which already included Comcast,..