VPNs With “Zero Log” Policy Leak 1.2 TB Data Of Millions Of Users

Fossbytes Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
A total of seven VPNs that claim “no log” policy on their websites have exposed user data amounting to 1.2 TB, according to a report from Comparitech and further investigation from vpnMentor. According to the initial report, China-based UFO VPN leaked close to 894GB of data, despite having a no-logging policy. The exposed data includes […]

The post VPNs With “Zero Log” Policy Leak 1.2 TB Data Of Millions Of Users appeared first on Fossbytes.
