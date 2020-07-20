Nintendo announces ‘Direct mini’ showcase for Monday morning

Global  
 

The Verge Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Nintendo’s schedule of upcoming Switch games for the rest of the year is almost entirely bare, but that could change very soon; the company just announced a Direct broadcast for 10AM ET Monday morning. As in, today.

Nintendo is describing the broadcast as “the first Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, a new series focused on titles from our development and publishing partners.” It’ll be about 10 minutes long and provide updates on a “small group” of previously announced games for the Switch.

While there aren’t many Switch games with release dates set, there are quite a few that have been announced that might conceivably qualify for this broadcast. Here are some examples:

· Metroid Prime 4 — now being developed by Retro Studios, a...
