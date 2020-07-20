|
OnePlus Buds detailed in new leak
OnePlus Buds in case. | Max Weinbach (Twitter)
A new leak has given us the best look yet at the soon to be launched true wireless earbuds from OnePlus. Several images were extracted from the OnePlus Buds APK by both 9to5Google and Max Weinbach of XDA Developers. These appear to be the same earbuds worn by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei when discussing the new Nord handset design with Marques Brownlee.
The APK has images of the OnePlus Buds in black, blue, and white. 9to5Google also discovered code that suggests they’ll support Dolby Atmos, as well as the ability to locate your lost buds through a “Find my Device” option. Illustrations found in the APK suggest fast pairing, touch controls, and an automatic pause feature when removing an earbud from the ear.
