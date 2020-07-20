Blurry Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leak hints at camera upgrades and gold model

A leaked and extremely blurry photo of what appears to be Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 2 has appeared online. Phone leaker Ice Universe has published two photos of the device, revealing that the successor to the Galaxy Fold will likely arrive in a gold model and with some camera upgrades. It’s not clear exactly what the camera array consists of at the rear, but rumors have suggested the Galaxy Fold 2 will adopt the same camera as the Galaxy S20 Plus — which includes a 64-megapixel telephoto camera.
The leaked image also shows the cover display on the front of the Galaxy Fold 2, but it doesn’t provide any clues as to whether this has been upgraded. Samsung’s original Fold had a 4.6-inch front display, with comically large bezels. The Fold’s main...
This week on the show, Sahil and Sohum give their first impressions on the recently launched Vivo X50 smartphone. It packs a powerful 48MP quad camera setup, a 90Hz AMOLED display, and the Snapdragon 730 chipset--all the things you could want from an upper mid-range Android. They also take a look at...
We take a look at Vivo X50 Pro, the first smartphone to feature a 48-megapixel Gimbal camera that delivers stable videos and images. While others have a fixed camera sensor with a moving lens, this one..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:42Published