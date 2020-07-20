Ziny_The_Replicant Watch SpaceX launch a South Korean satellite using the same booster that flew NASA astronauts https://t.co/xRdJtWAZE8 9 seconds ago jagsdrew RT @PhilAmatoANjax: SpaceX plans to launch a rocket from Cape Canaveral at 5 PM today. It will launch communication satellite for the South… 46 seconds ago Kenyode Michael #RT @TechCrunch: Watch SpaceX launch a South Korean satellite using the same booster that flew NASA astronauts… https://t.co/50mzmRcZBJ 52 seconds ago donna osullivan RT @TechCrunch: Watch SpaceX launch a South Korean satellite using the same booster that flew NASA astronauts https://t.co/9Y59i8yVaq by @e… 1 minute ago Erroin Martin Watch SpaceX launch a South Korean satellite using the same booster that flew NASA astronauts https://t.co/3gMVIGfkqR via TechCrunch 5 minutes ago Penguin Coders Watch SpaceX launch a South Korean satellite using the same booster that flew NASA astronauts… https://t.co/xhzq7YNpKt 6 minutes ago Metabloks Watch SpaceX launch a South Korean satellite using the same booster that flew NASA astronauts https://t.co/0nDpumLAlY #metabloks 6 minutes ago Omar Watch SpaceX launch a South Korean satellite using the same booster that flew NASA astronauts -… https://t.co/E6AxVZxMnq 6 minutes ago