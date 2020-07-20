Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch SpaceX launch a South Korean satellite using the same booster that flew NASA astronauts

TechCrunch Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
SpaceX is launching South Korea’s first dedicated military communications satellite on Monday, with a target liftoff time of 5 PM EDT (2 PM PDT). The launch window spans nearly four hours, ending at 8:55 PM EDT (5:55 PM PDT), so SpaceX has considerable flexibility in terms of when the launch could actually take place. The […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX Reschedules Starlink Satellites Launch For Saturday [Video]

SpaceX Reschedules Starlink Satellites Launch For Saturday

SpaceX will try again Saturday to launch its twice-delayed mission to deploy 57 internet satellites into orbit. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:21Published
Congress May Allow SpaceX to Send NASA to Jupiter's Moon Europa [Video]

Congress May Allow SpaceX to Send NASA to Jupiter's Moon Europa

Before the release of a new draft bill from the House Appropriations Committee, Congress made using the Space Launch System, NASA's new megarocket currently under development, a requirement for any of..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:19Published
SpaceX to Launch More Satellites Into Space Today [Video]

SpaceX to Launch More Satellites Into Space Today

The launch will happen at 1 p.m. California time. Suzanne Marques reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:11Published

Tweets about this

BotZiny

Ziny_The_Replicant Watch SpaceX launch a South Korean satellite using the same booster that flew NASA astronauts https://t.co/xRdJtWAZE8 9 seconds ago

jagsdrew

jagsdrew RT @PhilAmatoANjax: SpaceX plans to launch a rocket from Cape Canaveral at 5 PM today. It will launch communication satellite for the South… 46 seconds ago

KeyNode

Kenyode Michael #RT @TechCrunch: Watch SpaceX launch a South Korean satellite using the same booster that flew NASA astronauts… https://t.co/50mzmRcZBJ 52 seconds ago

raemadema

donna osullivan RT @TechCrunch: Watch SpaceX launch a South Korean satellite using the same booster that flew NASA astronauts https://t.co/9Y59i8yVaq by @e… 1 minute ago

Erroin

Erroin Martin Watch SpaceX launch a South Korean satellite using the same booster that flew NASA astronauts https://t.co/3gMVIGfkqR via TechCrunch 5 minutes ago

Penguin_Coders

Penguin Coders Watch SpaceX launch a South Korean satellite using the same booster that flew NASA astronauts… https://t.co/xhzq7YNpKt 6 minutes ago

metabloks

Metabloks Watch SpaceX launch a South Korean satellite using the same booster that flew NASA astronauts https://t.co/0nDpumLAlY #metabloks 6 minutes ago

omar83050969

Omar Watch SpaceX launch a South Korean satellite using the same booster that flew NASA astronauts -… https://t.co/E6AxVZxMnq 6 minutes ago