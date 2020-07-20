|
Watch SpaceX launch a South Korean satellite using the same booster that flew NASA astronauts
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
SpaceX is launching South Korea’s first dedicated military communications satellite on Monday, with a target liftoff time of 5 PM EDT (2 PM PDT). The launch window spans nearly four hours, ending at 8:55 PM EDT (5:55 PM PDT), so SpaceX has considerable flexibility in terms of when the launch could actually take place. The […]
