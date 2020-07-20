Global  
 

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker now $60 (Reg. up to $100) + K-cups, more from $21

9to5Toys Monday, 20 July 2020
Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for *$59.99 shipped*. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $100 at Best Buy, this model is usually closer to $80 at Amazon and Target with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. At less than 5-inches wide, this model’s small footprint takes up very little space on the counter and looks great doing it. Features include brew strength control, cup size options, storage space for up to nine K-cups, a removable water reservoir, and a matte black finish. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. more…

Keurig’s K-Cafe Maker brews K-cups and lattes, now up to 50% off at $100

 The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker for *$99.99 shipped*. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day....
