Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker now $60 (Reg. up to $100) + K-cups, more from $21
Monday, 20 July 2020 () Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for *$59.99 shipped*. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $100 at Best Buy, this model is usually closer to $80 at Amazon and Target with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. At less than 5-inches wide, this model’s small footprint takes up very little space on the counter and looks great doing it. Features include brew strength control, cup size options, storage space for up to nine K-cups, a removable water reservoir, and a matte black finish. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. more…
The post Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker now $60 (Reg. up to $100) + K-cups, more from $21 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
This little presser is a coffee drinkers best friend. Buy one here: https://fave.co/3bPU3PdOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them..
Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad Duration: 01:13Published