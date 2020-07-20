Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Another Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leak shows camera, Google’s Nearby Sharing [Video]

9to5Google Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra goes official in just three short weeks, and leading up to the launch, there have been a number of major leaks. Today, another hands-on video leak of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra details camera and video features, as well as giving quick mention to an upcoming feature from Google.

more…

The post Another Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leak shows camera, Google’s Nearby Sharing [Video] appeared first on 9to5Google.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: A GoPro For Beetles: Researchers Create A Robotic Camera Backpack For Insects

A GoPro For Beetles: Researchers Create A Robotic Camera Backpack For Insects 01:01

 Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a tiny wireless steerable camera so small it can ride aboard an insect. The camera, which streams video to a smartphone, sits on a mechanical arm that pivots 60 degrees. This allows a viewer to capture a high-resolution, panoramic shot or...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Google experiments with new video-based shopping app named Shoploop [Video]

Google experiments with new video-based shopping app named Shoploop

Tech giant Google has announced a new experiment called Shoploop that brings an interactive shopping experience to consumers. According to Mashable, created by the company's research and development at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Tiny chipmunk has lucky escape from hungry owl [Video]

Tiny chipmunk has lucky escape from hungry owl

This is the hair raising moment a tiny chipmunk had a lucky escape from a swooping owl thanks to its lightning fast reflexes.Video footage shows the eastern chipmunk venturing out of hibernation only..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
OnePlus confirms Nord to have ultra-wide selfie camera [Video]

OnePlus confirms Nord to have ultra-wide selfie camera

OnePlus has confirmed that the new smartphone OnePlus Nord will have a selfie camera with an ultra-wide 105-degree field of view. According to The Verge, the smartphone manufacturer confirmed the news..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published

Tweets about this