Everything from today’s Nintendo Direct presentation: Shin Megami Tensei, more

9to5Toys Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
As part of the ongoing E3 replacement Summer Games Fest, we were graced with a mini Nintendo Direct presentation this morning. While we didn’t get to see any more of the upcoming Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel, today’s partner event focused on some third-party releases as well as ATLUS’ upcoming Shin Megami Tensei titles for Switch. Head below for a closer look at today’s mini Direct and everything that got announced. more…

The post Everything from today’s Nintendo Direct presentation: Shin Megami Tensei, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
