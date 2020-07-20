COVID-19 vaccine trials from the University of Oxford and Wuhan both show early positive results
Monday, 20 July 2020 () There are more promising signs from ongoing efforts to develop a vaccine that’s effective in preventing COVID-19: Two early trials, one from the University of Oxford, and one from a group of researchers in Wuhan funded in part by the National Key R&D Programme of China. Both early trials showed efficacy in increasing the presence […]
Meet Sarah Gilbert who is the scientist leading efforts at Oxford University to develop a vaccine for the contagious Covid 19 disease. She is a vaccinologist, who along with her team of researchers at the University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute, is carrying out promising trials for a Covid vaccine....
On Digital Trends Live today: we're joined by WWE legend and host of USA Network's CANNONBALL reality competition Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin; A/V Editor Jaron Schneider gets dirty on the soundbar and why..
Equity benchmark indices were up by nearly 1 per cent during early hours on July 20 following handsome gains by private banks. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 376 points or 1.02 per cent at..