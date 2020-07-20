Global  
 

COVID-19 vaccine trials from the University of Oxford and Wuhan both show early positive results

TechCrunch Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
There are more promising signs from ongoing efforts to develop a vaccine that’s effective in preventing COVID-19: Two early trials, one from the University of Oxford, and one from a group of researchers in Wuhan funded in part by the National Key R&D Programme of China. Both early trials showed efficacy in increasing the presence […]
