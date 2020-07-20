Pad & Quill’s leather Camden Credit Card Wallet now $40.50 shipped (Reg. $60)
Monday, 20 July 2020 () Pad & Quill is now offering its leather Camden Credit Card Wallet for *$40.33 shipped*. Simply select a color option on the listing page and apply code *PQ15* at checkout. Regularly $60, the wallet is already marked down to $47.50 or so with today’s promo code knocking an additional 15% off. That’s just shy of 35% off in total and a great chance to score a new leather wallet. Along with its 10-year warranty, it sports a full-grain American leather build with marine-grade stitching. It can hold up to 11-cards and features an ID-card window, easy thumb card push-through, and a quick access exterior pocket. Head below for more details. more…
