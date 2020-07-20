Tenet delayed indefinitely by Warner Bros. Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Image: Warner Bros.



Tenet was supposed to be the movie that kicked off the film industry’s return to theaters, but Warner Bros. has delayed the movie indefinitely.



“We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature,” Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement to Variety.



Tenet was originally supposed to be released on July 17th. It was pushed back to July 31st because of ongoing concerns surrounding the pandemic. Warner Bros. delayed the movie for a second time to August 12th, as it tried to figure out when Tenet could feasibly hit theaters.



