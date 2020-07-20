Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tenet delayed indefinitely by Warner Bros.

The Verge Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Tenet delayed indefinitely by Warner Bros.Image: Warner Bros.

Tenet was supposed to be the movie that kicked off the film industry’s return to theaters, but Warner Bros. has delayed the movie indefinitely.

“We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature,” Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement to Variety.

Tenet was originally supposed to be released on July 17th. It was pushed back to July 31st because of ongoing concerns surrounding the pandemic. Warner Bros. delayed the movie for a second time to August 12th, as it tried to figure out when Tenet could feasibly hit theaters.

What’s most interesting about this round of Tenet delays is that Warner Bros. is changing its tune on how it’s treating the movie’s...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Microsoft Considers Acquiring Warner Bros. Gaming Unit [Video]

Microsoft Considers Acquiring Warner Bros. Gaming Unit

Microsoft reportedly is interested in purchasing the Warner Bros. gaming unit as AT&T considers a sale of the gaming business.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:17Published
Spotify Expands Podcast Realm With New Deals [Video]

Spotify Expands Podcast Realm With New Deals

Spotify announces an expansion of its podcast content with new deals featuring DC Comics and Warner Bros, as well as Kim Kardashian.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:22Published
Warner Bros. to Host DC FanDome Event Featuring 'Batman' 'Wonder Woman' & More | THR News [Video]

Warner Bros. to Host DC FanDome Event Featuring 'Batman' 'Wonder Woman' & More | THR News

Warner Bros. is creating its own event to promote its slate of comic book movies and TV shows. The studio will hold DC FanDome, which will stream for free Aug. 22 beginning at 10 a.m. PT at..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ delayed indefinitely by virus

 NEW YORK (AP) — Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” which had hoped to herald Hollywood’s return to big theatrical releases, has yet again postponed its...
Seattle Times

Warner Bros. Pictures Again Delays 'Tenet' Release Due To Surging Coronavirus Cases in the US

 We won’t be getting to see Tenet for a long time. The Christopher Nolan film, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, has been delayed again, The...
Just Jared


Tweets about this