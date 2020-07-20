Global  
 

Mark Zuckerberg says there’s ‘no deal of any kind’ with Donald Trump

The Verge Monday, 20 July 2020
Mark Zuckerberg says there's 'no deal of any kind' with Donald Trump

Has Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg cut a secret deal with President Donald Trump, turning a blind eye to his lies and incendiary posts in the hope that the social media giant won’t become the president’s next target? Rumors of this sort have been swirling for months, but Zuckerberg himself has now denied it, telling Axios that no such deal exists.

“I’ve heard this speculation, too, so let me be clear: There’s no deal of any kind,” said Zuckerberg. “Actually, the whole idea of a deal is pretty ridiculous.”

"As Trump has stoked tensions, Zuckerberg has remained cordial with the president"

The comments come in response to mounting concern over Zuckerberg’s relationship with the president, which has remained cordial despite worries about the...
 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday criticized the administration of President Donald Trump for its response to the coronavirus during a live interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert.

