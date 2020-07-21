OnePlus Nord AR App For OnePlus 5T Available Now, Here’s How To Get It Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

OnePlus will release its most anticipated budget smartphone, OnePlus Nord, at the world’s first AR smartphone launch event scheduled for this evening. The company has managed to create hype for it by promoting it aggressively on social media platforms. While the company itself has revealed most of the specifications of OnePlus Nord, the price is still […]



The post OnePlus Nord AR App For OnePlus 5T Available Now, Here’s How To Get It appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

