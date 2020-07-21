Global  
 

LinkedIn is cutting 960 jobs as the pandemic puts the brakes on corporate hiring

Tuesday, 21 July 2020
LinkedIn is cutting 960 jobs as the pandemic puts the brakes on corporate hiring· LinkedIn is cutting 960 jobs, amounting to 6% of its global workforce.
· The job cuts come as the pandemic has reduced demand for LinkedIn's recruitment products.
· "I want you to know these are the only layoffs we are planning," CEO Ryan Roslansky said in a statement.
