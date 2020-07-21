|
LinkedIn is cutting 960 jobs as the pandemic puts the brakes on corporate hiring
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
· LinkedIn is cutting 960 jobs, amounting to 6% of its global workforce.
· The job cuts come as the pandemic has reduced demand for LinkedIn's recruitment products.
· "I want you to know these are the only layoffs we are planning," CEO Ryan Roslansky said in a statement.
