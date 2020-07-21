Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clean up your outdoor space with Amazon’s pressure washer Gold Boxes from $13

9to5Toys Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *up to 25% off* Simpson Pressure Washers and *20% off* accessories. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the Simpson Cleaning Mega Short 3200PSI Gas-powered Pressure Washer at *$298.50*. Regularly up to $400, today’s deal is right at the historic Amazon all-time low at 25% off the regular going rate. This model features a gas-powered design with up to 3200PSI, making it a suitable option for tackling outdoor cleanups this summer and fall. It comes with large 10-inch wheels, which should make it easier to move from location to location. Rated 4/5 stars. More below.

more…

The post Clean up your outdoor space with Amazon’s pressure washer Gold Boxes from $13 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brazil halts Amazon fires amid investor pressure [Video]

Brazil halts Amazon fires amid investor pressure

Brazil's government announced on Thursday it planned to ban setting fires in the Amazon for 120 days, in a meeting with global investors to address their rising concerns over destruction of the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published

Tweets about this