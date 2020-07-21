|
Spotify launches video podcasts support on desktop and mobile following Joe Rogan deal
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Spotify continues to ramp up its efforts in the podcasting industry today, announcing that it now supports video podcasts. This means that users can now watch video podcasts directly in the Spotify app on mobile and desktop.
