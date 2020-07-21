Global  
 

Spotify launches video podcasts support on desktop and mobile following Joe Rogan deal

9to5Mac Tuesday, 21 July 2020
Spotify continues to ramp up its efforts in the podcasting industry today, announcing that it now supports video podcasts. This means that users can now watch video podcasts directly in the Spotify app on mobile and desktop.

News video: Spotify now supports video podcasts

Spotify now supports video podcasts 01:11

 Spotify on Tuesday announced that it is unveiling the first version of its new video podcast feature. "Now listeners in all markets where podcasts are supported will be able to listen to or watch those podcasts as the feature rolls out," Spotify said in a statement. Spotify said that through these...

