The OnePlus Buds are $79 true wireless headphones with 30 hours of battery life Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Image: OnePlus



OnePlus has officially announced the OnePlus Buds, its first pair of true wireless earbuds, alongside its midrange OnePlus Nord. If you’ve been following the company’s numerous teases and announcements, their appearance and features won’t come as much of a surprise. Their price might, however, because at just $79 / £79 / €89, the OnePlus Buds are among the most affordable sets of true wireless earbuds on the market.



