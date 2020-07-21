The OnePlus Buds are $79 true wireless headphones with 30 hours of battery life
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () Image: OnePlus
OnePlus has officially announced the OnePlus Buds, its first pair of true wireless earbuds, alongside its midrange OnePlus Nord. If you’ve been following the company’s numerous teases and announcements, their appearance and features won’t come as much of a surprise. Their price might, however, because at just $79 / £79 / €89, the OnePlus Buds are among the most affordable sets of true wireless earbuds on the market.
Considering their price, these are a relatively simple pair of true wireless earbuds. There’s no noise-cancellation, no silicone ear tips, and no wireless charging. Instead what you get is up to seven hours of listening from the buds themselves and up to a total of 30 hours when including the additional battery life from the...
