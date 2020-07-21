Apple aims to become carbon neutral by 2030 Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

The Montague wind farm in Oregon is one of Apple’s largest projects at 200 megawatts and powers Apple’s Prineville data center. | Image: Apple



Apple plans to eliminate its contributions to climate change this decade, the company announced today. To reach its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030, it will slash its greenhouse gas pollution by 75 percent and then find ways to draw down the remaining 25 percent of its heat-trapping emissions.



The company cut its carbon dioxide emissions by 4.3 million metric tons in 2019, according to the 2020 Environmental Progress Report it released today. That represents a 35 percent drop in absolute carbon dioxide emissions since the company’s peak in 2015, a reduction it’s been able to achieve even as it sold more products. But it still pumped out a lot of carbon dioxide in 2019 — 25. The Montague wind farm in Oregon is one of Apple’s largest projects at 200 megawatts and powers Apple’s Prineville data center. | Image: AppleApple plans to eliminate its contributions to climate change this decade, the company announced today. To reach its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030, it will slash its greenhouse gas pollution by 75 percent and then find ways to draw down the remaining 25 percent of its heat-trapping emissions.The company cut its carbon dioxide emissions by 4.3 million metric tons in 2019, according to the 2020 Environmental Progress Report it released today. That represents a 35 percent drop in absolute carbon dioxide emissions since the company’s peak in 2015, a reduction it’s been able to achieve even as it sold more products. But it still pumped out a lot of carbon dioxide in 2019 — 25. 1 million metric tons, equivalent to six coal-fired power... 👓 View full article

