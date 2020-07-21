The North Face offers up to 40% off new markdowns: t-shirts, shorts, more
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () The North Face added new gear to its sale styles with *up to 40% off*. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on t-shirts, shorts, jackets, pullovers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Sprag Chino Shorts are a must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $55, however during the sale you can find them for* $33*. They’re available in several color options and are infused with stretch, which is great for summer activities. You can also choose between 9 or 11-inch lengths and they even have a zippered pocket to store important items. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
