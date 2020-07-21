Global  
 

NBCU’s Peacock streaming service hits 1.5M app downloads in first 6 days

TechCrunch Tuesday, 21 July 2020
NBCU’s Peacock streaming service hits 1.5M app downloads in first 6 daysNBCU’s Peacock appears to be having a somewhat better launch than Quibi did, based on data from app store intelligence firm Sensor Tower. While numbers pointing to new app downloads aren’t a complete picture of consumer adoption for a cross-platform service, they can provide a window into early traction outside of any official numbers provided […]
