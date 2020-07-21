NBCU’s Peacock streaming service hits 1.5M app downloads in first 6 days

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘We’re Going After Everyone’ with Growth Strategy: Peacock’s Patricia Hadden



Comcast's NBCUniversal entered the video streaming market with the launch of Peacock, which is now available on multiple platforms to watch on TV and mobile devices. The ad-supported service has a mix.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 04:58 Published 1 week ago Meet the world's youngest software developer who has learned to 'code' - aged FOUR



Meet the world's youngest software developer who has learned to 'code' - aged FOUR. Anshi Perla became interested in coding after watching her parents work from home at the start of lockdown. Mum Sri,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 03:36 Published on June 29, 2020 Peacock Streaming Service to Roll Out on Google Devices



NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service expected to roll out on Android and Chromecast on July 15. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:26 Published on June 24, 2020

Tweets about this