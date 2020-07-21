Global  
 

Shelf Engine has a plan to reduce food waste at grocery stores, and $12 million in new cash to see i

TechCrunch Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
For the first few months it was operating, Shelf Engine, the Seattle-based company that optimizes the process of stocking store shelves for supermarkets and groceries, didn’t have a name. Co-founders Stefan Kalb and Bede Jordan were on a ski trip outside of Salt Lake City about four years ago when they began discussing what, exactly, […]
