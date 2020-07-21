The best deals on Xbox One consoles, controllers, and games right now — including $15 off 'Gears 5'
· The Xbox One X is still the most powerful video game console on the market, and Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox One games will be playable on its upcoming Xbox Series X as well.
· Low cost subscription services, like Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass, also bring tons of value and affordable games to the Xbox One.
Check out the official "Games Showcase" trailer for Xbox Series X.
Xbox Series X Release Date: Holiday 2020
Tech giant Microsoft on Thursday showcased the gameplay from its 13 new titles for its Xbox Series X. According to The Verge, the company had announced the new titles back in May but on Thursday they..