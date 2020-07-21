Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The best deals on Xbox One consoles, controllers, and games right now — including $15 off 'Gears 5'

Business Insider Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The best deals on Xbox One consoles, controllers, and games right now — including $15 off 'Gears 5' 

· The Xbox One X is still the most powerful video game console on the market, and Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox One games will be playable on its upcoming Xbox Series X as well.
· Low cost subscription services, like Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass, also bring tons of value and affordable games to the Xbox One.
·...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: Xbox Series X - Official Games Showcase Trailer

Xbox Series X - Official Games Showcase Trailer 01:18

 Check out the official "Games Showcase" trailer for Xbox Series X. Xbox Series X Release Date: Holiday 2020 Are you going to upgrade to the Xbox Series X when it comes out? Be the critic on Fan Reviews!

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Video Game Reveals No One Saw Coming [Video]

Top 10 Video Game Reveals No One Saw Coming

No one could have predicted these video game moments! For this list, we’ll be looking at the biggest revelations and reveals in video games that were a complete shock to everyone.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:44Published
Microsoft showcases gameplay from Xbox Series X titles [Video]

Microsoft showcases gameplay from Xbox Series X titles

Tech giant Microsoft on Thursday showcased the gameplay from its 13 new titles for its Xbox Series X. According to The Verge, the company had announced the new titles back in May but on Thursday they..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X - Official Campaign Gameplay Trailer [Video]

Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X - Official Campaign Gameplay Trailer

Check out the official "Campaign Gameplay" trailer for the first-person shooter video game Halo Infinite. It will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Microsoft Windows. Halo Infinite Release..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 08:58Published

Tweets about this