Rocket League is going free to play and leaving Steam for the Epic Games Store Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Rocket League, the multiplayer soccer game played with rocket-powered cars, took the world by storm over the last few years, complete with proper esports leagues and world championships. This summer, it’ll take yet another step toward total supremacy by going free to play—though you won’t be able to download it from Steam anymore once that transition happens.



First, the game news. The core Rocket League experience will remain the same, Psyonix says, though the developer intends to touch up the main menus “to make exploring the game easier.” Psyonix also plans to refine and improve game modes like Tournaments and Challenges, as well as introduce cross-platform progression so you can start shooting goals with the same account no matter what hardware you’re playing on at any given time. Yay!



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

