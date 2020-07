Elon Musk is the 5th-wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

· Elon Musk became the fifth-richest person in the world on Monday, according to Forbes. His net worth is valued at over $74 billion.

· The majority of Musk's wealth is tied to shares in his companies, Tesla and SpaceX.

