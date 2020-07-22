Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter Removes Thousands Of QAnon Accounts, Promises Sweeping Ban On The Conspiracy

NPR Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Twitter has removed more than 7,000 accounts associated with QAnon as part of a broad-based crackdown on the pro-Trump conspiracy theory. Twitter says QAnon postings have lead to real-world harm.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Twitter says 130 accounts were targeted in hack [Video]

Twitter says 130 accounts were targeted in hack

Twitter disclosed late Thursday that hackers targeted about 130 accounts during the cyber attack this week that compromised the profiles of many prominent personalities and organizations. Fred Katayama..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published
Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam [Video]

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam On Wednesday, dozens of public figures' Twitter accounts displayed messages urging fans to send them Bitcoin and receive..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
Why Gates, Musk & others' accounts were hacked in Bitcoin scam [Video]

Why Gates, Musk & others' accounts were hacked in Bitcoin scam

Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & others were hacked by scammers on 15 July. The handles sent out tweets with an address linked to an apparent Bitcoin scam. The tweets promised to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Twitter bans thousands of QAnon accounts

 Twitter is banning thousands of accounts associated with the QAnon and taking aggressive new steps to limit the spread of the conspiracy theory on its platform....
engadget

Twitter cracks down on QAnon conspiracy group, including a ban on 7,000 accounts

Twitter cracks down on QAnon conspiracy group, including a ban on 7,000 accounts Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Twitter just announced an crackdown on QAnon, the far-right wing conspiracy theory movement, by banning 7,000 accounts...
The Verge Also reported by •NYTimes.comUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this