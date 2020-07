Jeff Bezos is now personally worth more than Nike, McDonald's, Costco, and almost 50% of the Dow Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

**



· *Jeff Bezos is worth more than Nike, McDonald's, and Costco.*

· *Amazon's stock surge has boosted its CEO's net worth to $186 billion, which exceeds the market capitalizations of Nike ($122 billion), McDonald's ($143 billion), and Costco ($145 billion).*

· *Bezos is also worth more than IBM, Starbucks, Target, and... **· *Jeff Bezos is worth more than Nike, McDonald's, and Costco.*· *Amazon's stock surge has boosted its CEO's net worth to $186 billion, which exceeds the market capitalizations of Nike ($122 billion), McDonald's ($143 billion), and Costco ($145 billion).*· *Bezos is also worth more than IBM, Starbucks, Target, and 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this INCent Pray RT @businessinsider: Jeff Bezos is now personally worth more than Nike, McDonald's, Costco, and almost 50% of the Dow https://t.co/WZcrWHzb… 7 seconds ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Jeff Bezos is now personally worth more than Nike, McDonald's, Costco, and almost 50% of the Dow… https://t.co/KjXZO7bgDh 2 minutes ago